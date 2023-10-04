Xponance Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,353,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

