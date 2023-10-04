Xponance Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,623,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,266,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

