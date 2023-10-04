Xponance Inc. Invests $211,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
