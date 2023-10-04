Xponance Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $68.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.