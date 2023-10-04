Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

