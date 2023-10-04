Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 74.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.5 %

MSTR opened at $311.33 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $475.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

