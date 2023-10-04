Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

