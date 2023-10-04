Xponance Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,211 shares of company stock worth $4,651,287 in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

