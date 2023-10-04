Xponance Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 115.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

PECO stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

