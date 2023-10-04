Xponance Inc. Sells 4,420 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 70.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

