Xponance Inc. Sells 5,819 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after purchasing an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,900 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,525,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,405,258 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 704,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

