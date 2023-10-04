Xponance Inc. Sells 880 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $143.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.50.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

