Xponance Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

