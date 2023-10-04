Xponance Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 10.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OneMain by 35.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.