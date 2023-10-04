Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 41.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arcosa by 315.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

