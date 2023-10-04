Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.86 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

