Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,037. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Yelp Trading Down 0.8 %

YELP opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

