Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Zscaler Stock Down 5.9 %

Zscaler stock opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,858 shares of company stock valued at $22,448,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

