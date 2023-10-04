Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.39

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.39 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

Zytronic Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

