1,825 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.