469,079 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Toast by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,735,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,514,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,444,102.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,735,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,514,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,444,102.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $4,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,614 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

