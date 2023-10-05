ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

