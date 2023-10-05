Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

