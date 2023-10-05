Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

