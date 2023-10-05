Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 318.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

MTD opened at $1,091.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,322.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

