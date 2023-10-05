Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269,253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

