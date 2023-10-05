Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 27.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $290.82 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.53.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

