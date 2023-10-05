Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Schneider National worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $14,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.