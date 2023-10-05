Allworth Financial LP Acquires 505 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4,208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,850,000,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

View Our Latest Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.