Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,168 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 168,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.