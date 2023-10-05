Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 4,166 PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PhenixFIN by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFX stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15.

PhenixFIN ( NYSE:PFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.20). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. Equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PhenixFIN from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,727.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,259.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $83,817 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

