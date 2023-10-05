Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after buying an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

