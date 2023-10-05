Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5 %

WHR stock opened at $128.75 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

