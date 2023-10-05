Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,336 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1,680.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.