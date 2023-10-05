Allworth Financial LP Buys 2,336 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1,680.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Owens & Minor Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
