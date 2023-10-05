Allworth Financial LP Buys 236 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,805,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile



Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

