Allworth Financial LP Buys New Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

