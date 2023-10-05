Allworth Financial LP Buys New Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.