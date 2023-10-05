Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 2,239 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOUFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

