Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 631.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.