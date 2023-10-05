Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,802 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.