Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.42. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.