Allworth Financial LP Has $41,000 Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

