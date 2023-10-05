Allworth Financial LP Has $52,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 249,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

