Allworth Financial LP Has $66,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

