Allworth Financial LP Has $67,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $184.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.08.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

