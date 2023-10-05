Allworth Financial LP Has $74,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 47,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $55.04 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

