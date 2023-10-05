Allworth Financial LP Has $75,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

