Allworth Financial LP Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

