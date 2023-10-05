Allworth Financial LP Has $82,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

