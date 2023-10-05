Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

TAN opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

