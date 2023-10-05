Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

